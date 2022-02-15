Group asking for money to bury child at busy El Paso intersections; Is it real or fake?

Viewers have notified ABC-7 of a group soliciting donations to bury a child in El Paso.

ABC-7 approached the group on the corner of Resler and Redd Road near Franklin High School.

A man by the name of "Giovanni" told ABC-7 that the child is his nephew and his name was David Asa; at the time the 5-year-old died of cancer.

Giovanni said they are collecting money in El Paso in order to send it to Sacramento, California where the rest of their family resides.

ABC-7 reached out to the Sacramento County's media relations head. Kim Nava said there was no record of an David Asa dying at 5-years-old of cancer.

Angela Parreno from the Sacramento County Coroner's Office told ABC-7 that there was no record of a 5-year-old David Asa that had died recently nor was there still a 5-year-old in their morgue awaiting burial.

Tulay Grecin White said on Facebook that the information from the group's sign did not check out.

"They were collecting money for this "funeral" since before Christmas....my heart melted when I saw the picture of a child....and we did donate quite handsomely if I may humbly add....but now I see they are still at it....clearly a scam. It's just sad that because of these crooks people will be hesitant helping the real needy ones."