El Paso Fire Department is looking for firefighter trainees

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Fire Department is actively seeking applicants for their upcoming fire academy. Candidates must have 24 hours of university or college credit hours, a minimum GPA of 2.0, or two years of full-time active military service and honorable discharge.

Other requirements include a Texas Class "C" driver's license and good driving record, CPR certification, certification as a basic emergency medical technician and basic structural firefighter by the academy's graduation.

The application deadline is March 8, 2022, at government jobs.com.

Fire cadets go through classroom and field training that helps them obtain the required certifications needed to become a firefighter or EMT.

The starting salary for the firefighter trainee is $16 an hour.