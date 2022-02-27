El Pasoans gather for vigil to support the people of Ukraine

EL PASO, Texas – Prayers and singing filled the air at Tom Lea Park Sunday, as dozens of people gathered to support the people of Ukraine.

Wesley Lawrence, Vice President of The El Paso Young Democrats, an organization that advocates for equality and social justice, told ABC-7 that they chose to host the vigil after they learned Russia began the invasion of Ukraine.

“The whole world needs to be part of being more rational and calm and making sure that we use diplomacy and not arms to settle differences,” said Connie Crawford, El Pasoan.

“I know that EU and Ukraine might not be as close as possible but we experienced hate on August 3rd and it's a similar hate that they are experiencing right now in the Ukraine,” said Lawrence “To the people of Ukraine, we stand with you, the world stands with you and we hope to be able to help you anyway possible.”

Next, Lawrence said they are looking into launching a campaign to help with mutual aid for the Ukrainian people.