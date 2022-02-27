Swiss skier Nufer gets breakout World Cup downhill win at 30

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss skier Priska Nufer has got a breakout win at age 30 in a World Cup downhill on home snow at Crans-Montana. It was Nufer’s first podium place in close to 150 World Cup races. She finished just ahead of three Olympic gold medalists. Nufer was 0.11 seconds faster than Ester Ledecka who won the downhill on Saturday. Sofia Goggia was third and new Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter was fourth. In her 10-year World Cup career Nufer now has top-10 finishes in eight races and six have been at Crans-Montana.