Two El Paso County Commissioners face challengers in Primary election

EL PASO, Texas -- Two out of five members of the El Paso County Commissioners Court face challengers during the March 1 primary election. County Commissioners make policy and budget decisions for county government.

County Commissioner for Pct. 2, David Stout, faces challenges from Judy Gutierrez and Carlos Soto. Gutierrez is a former city employee, Soto is a business owner. The three candidates faced off in a debate on ABC-7 Xtra.

Commissioner Pct. 2 covers most of central El Paso and downtown as well as parts of the west and east side that it gained during the redistricting process. It did, however, lose portions of the northeast, including Fort Bliss.

There are no Republican challengers in the race for Pct. 2.

County Commission for Pct. 4, Carl Robinson, faces challenges from Dorothy "Sissy" Byrd and Sergio Coronado.

Byrd is an insurance specialist and former El Paso County Democratic Party precinct chair. Coronado is an attorney and Canutillo Independent School District Trustee.

The three candidates in Pct. 4 also faced off in a debate on ABC-7 Xtra.

The candidate who wins in the Democratic primary will faceoff the winner of the Republican primary.

The candidates in that race are:

David Adams, 53, president of CSI Roofing, Inc. and CEO of A-1 Construction, Remodeling & Roofing Inc.

Adam Fatuch, 41, Walmart associate

Victor Navarrete, 47, supply chain manager for a national auto glass company and an ordained minister

Blanca Trout, 59, Canutillo Independent School District trustee

Read their candidate questionnaires on this El Paso Matters article.

The winner of the primary will face their opponent in the November general election. If no candidate receives the majority of the votes in the primary, a runoff will take place in the spring for the top to finishers.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information - visit the county election website.