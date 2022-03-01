Goldman banker’s messy love life scrutinized in 1MDB trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The messy love life of former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner has become a focus at the U.S. trial over a $4.5 billion scheme to loot the Malaysian investment fund known as 1MDB. Leissner is the star government witness testifying against Roger Ng, another Goldman banker accused in the fraud. A lawyer for Ng sought to discredit Leissner on cross-examination Tuesday by questioning him about his history of lying about his marital status. Leissner admitted he forged documents in 2014 to dupe Kimora Lee Simmons into believing he was divorced so she would agree to marry him. Simmons is a model, reality TV personality and ex-wife of rap mogul Russell Simmons.