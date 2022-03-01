Stout, Gutierrez headed for a runoff for El Paso County Commissioner Pct. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- Incumbent County Commissioner for Pct. 2, David Stout, appears headed for a runoff with former city employee Judy Gutierrez.

Stout has represented Precinct 2 since 2015. At the last update, he had 44% of the vote. Gutierrez has 39% of the vote.

Commissioner Precinct 2 covers most of central El Paso and downtown as well as parts of the west and east side that it gained during the redistricting process. It did however lose portions of northeast including Fort Bliss.

In an ABC-7 debate, Stout mentioned all of the work his office did in leading the charge against Covid-19 and ensuring there was fairness in the vaccination rollout.

Gutierrez said a lot of damage has been done by the incumbent and she's ready to bring in new ideas.

"I'm bringing in not only fresh ideas but after 24 years of working at the City with so many entities I have business relationships, the personal relationships that are needed to work in city and county government," Gutierrez said.