Catholics in El Paso celebrate Ash Wednesday as Covid-19 regulations ease

EL PASO, Texas -- Catholic Mass and Ash Services for Lent have a more normal feeling this year, with face masks now optional.

The pandemic impacted this annual tradition in the borderland as most people were asked to stay home. Last year, Ash Wednesday came with many limitations, such as mandatory face-masks.

Catholic Churches in El Paso have Ash Services scheduled at different times, along with several masses being offered in English and Spanish.

ABC-7 spoke with local Catholics about how they feel about this year's celebration, as well as how their faith has pushed them through the difficult times.

This story will be updated throughout the day.