El Paso Community College hosts virtual Women’s History Month events
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Community College is hosting its 14th annual Women's History Month event. This year's theme is "Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope."
The virtual events feature several guest speakers including former KVIA weekend weather anchor Iris Lopez. She's the founder and executive director of "Mija, ,Yes You Can."
The events will be held each Wednesday in the month of March except during Spring Break.
Below is a list of the events and speakers:
MARCH 2, 2022 - NOON - 1 P.M.
- Iris Lopez, Mija, Yes you can., Founder, Executive Director: Knowing your worth in your workplace and knowing when to take a break
MARCH 23, 2022 - NOON - 1 P.M.
- Neorah Garcia, Community Member - Artist TOF Miriam Healing Chants & Drum Circle: The use of voice, rhythm, and music for healing is an ancient tradition. The frame drum has been used mainly by women, to honor the Divine, and in healing rituals to heal their communities. I invite you to an hour of grounding and centering, healing, stress reduction, and connecting to your inner self- through Hebrew chant, drumming, and meditation.
MARCH 9, 2022 - NOON - 1 P.M.
- Susie Zambrano, Mija, Yes you can., Treasurer: Dealing with burnout at your workplace and contemplating
quitting or changing careers?
MARCH 30, 2022 - NOON - 1 P.M.
- Leticia H. Arellano, Community Member: Breaking Rules in Our 40's
From life lessons to YouTube tutorials, join us as our guest beauty enthusiast talks about her
journey with makeup and life. She will challenge and inspire the way you feel about
yourself and give you a tip or two on how to look your best.
