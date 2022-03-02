El Paso Community College hosts virtual Women’s History Month events

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Community College is hosting its 14th annual Women's History Month event. This year's theme is "Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope."

The virtual events feature several guest speakers including former KVIA weekend weather anchor Iris Lopez. She's the founder and executive director of "Mija, ,Yes You Can."

The events will be held each Wednesday in the month of March except during Spring Break.

Below is a list of the events and speakers:

MARCH 2, 2022 - NOON - 1 P.M.

Iris Lopez, Mija, Yes you can., Founder, Executive Director: Knowing your worth in your workplace and knowing when to take a break



MARCH 23, 2022 - NOON - 1 P.M.

Neorah Garcia, Community Member - Artist TOF Miriam Healing Chants & Drum Circle: The use of voice, rhythm, and music for healing is an ancient tradition. The frame drum has been used mainly by women, to honor the Divine, and in healing rituals to heal their communities. I invite you to an hour of grounding and centering, healing, stress reduction, and connecting to your inner self- through Hebrew chant, drumming, and meditation.



MARCH 9, 2022 - NOON - 1 P.M.