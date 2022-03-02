Green carries New Orleans past Houston Baptist 75-74

NEW ORLEANS — Troy Green had 28 points as New Orleans won its 10th consecutive home game, edging past Houston Baptist 75-74. Sam Hofman’s 3-pointer for Houston Baptist capped the scoring with 57 seconds to play. Derek St. Hilaire had 16 points for New Orleans (17-11, 12-4 Southland Conference). Jahmel Myers added 12 points. Tyson Jackson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Hofman and Brycen Long had 17 points apiece for the Huskies (9-17, 5-11). Darius Lee had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.