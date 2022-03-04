How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

Wall Street fell again Friday as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market couldn’t pull investors’ focus off worries about Russia’s war on Ukraine. The S&P 500 lost 0.8%. Stocks in Europe suffered even sharper losses after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation.