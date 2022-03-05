Bueckers, No. 7 UConn women rout Hoyas in Big East quarters

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 16 points in her third game back from knee surgery and No. 7 UConn routed Georgetown 84-38 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Bueckers, who suffered a tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee on Dec. 5, did not start and wound up playing 18 minutes. She shot 6 for 9 overall, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Christyn Williams added 15 points, Aaliyah Edwards scored 14 and Azzi Fudd chipped in with 11 for the Huskies, who are 23-5. Mary Clougherty had 10 points for Georgetown, which had won three in a row and and finished its season at 10-19.