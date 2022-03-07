Moderna signs with Kenya for first mRNA facility in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Moderna says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kenya’s government for the drugmaker’s first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa. Moderna said in a statement Monday the goal is to produce up to 500 million doses of vaccines a year for the African continent. It says the focus is on drug substance manufacturing. But the facility could be expanded to include fill-and-finish work. Moderna also said it’s working on plans to allow it to fill doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Africa as early as 2023 “subject to demand.” The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the huge need for vaccine manufacturing in Africa.