9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest golf teams

By CEDAR ATTANASIO, JILL BLEED and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane West Texas highway before colliding head-on with a van, killing nine people including a 13-year-old boy in a fiery crash. Six of the dead were New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a golf tournament. Also killed in Tuesday evening’s crash were University of the Southwest students from Portugal and Mexico while two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigative team to the crash site in Texas’ Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line.