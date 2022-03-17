FINAL: NMSU upsets UCONN in first round of NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, New York -- New Mexico State upsets UCONN in down-to-wire first game in the NCAA Tournament. Final score: NSMU 70 to UCONN 63.

At the half - Teddy Allen had 14 points, and the Aggies looked the better team in the first half against UCONN as they take a 32-22 lead into halftime.

It’s been a coming out party for Allen, the WAC player of the Year. After starting the game 0-6 from the field, Allen heated up quickly making four consecutive shots.

The 5th seeded Huskies have just one offensive rebound, a category in which they usually lead the nation.

KeyBank Arena in Buffalo already saw one upset, when 12-seeded Richmond knocked off 5-seed Iowa. The Aggies are a half away from another.