Ivey scores 22 as Purdue beats Yale 78-56 in NCAA tourney

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale for a 78-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Ivey, one of the fastest players in college basketball, went 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 9 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. The 7-foot-4 Edey made the most of his size advantage against the Ivy League champions, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Azar Swain scored 18 points on 8-for-19 shooting for Yale, which had won 11 of 13.