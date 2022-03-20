2 dead, 7 injured in Interstate 40 rollover in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and seven others injured in an Interstate 40 car crash in Albuquerque. City fire department officials say crews were dispatched to a report of a rollover early Sunday morning. They reported finding nine people injured in the crash. Authorities say all of the injured were taken to hospitals and two later died from their injuries. The cause of the rollover is unclear and authorities didn’t immediately identify the two people who died.