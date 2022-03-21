Motorsports celebrates strong weekend across several series

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — It was quite the weekend in motorsports, which is typically the bit player on the massive stick-and-ball sporting landscape so eager for its own time in the spotlight. The past four days belonged to college basketball, with its three weeks of March Madness and busted brackets that have become engrained in American sports culture. And yet motorsports managed to hold its own. Ferrari pulled off a 1-2 sweep of the F1 season opener. Hendrick Motorsports won its third NASCAR race of the year with its third different driver. Jimmie Johnson finished sixth in his IndyCar oval debut. And NASCAR plans to take its Next Gen racecar to Le Mans next year.