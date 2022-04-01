Welding competition brings out high school students

EL PASO, Texas -- Sun City Welding Academy hosted its first-ever welding competition today for high school students.

Northern Tools, Area Iron, Outlaw Leather, and Marathon Petroleum have partnered with Sun City Welding Academy to support high schoolers interested in the trade that has a growing demand.

Students were invited from El Paso schools and surrounding area schools in New Mexico, Odessa/Midland and the Texas Pan Handle area.