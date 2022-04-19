Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive, named TIME and Ally Financial 2022 Dealer of the Year

EL PASO, Texas - Leaders from TIME and Ally Financial announced the winner of the 2022 Dealer of the Year award during the 105th National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas. Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive, was selected as the recipient of the prestigious award.

Giles was chosen from 16,000 franchise dealers across the country; only 47 of those made the list this year. His launch of the Giles Essential Errand Running Service helped Giles edge out the competition. The service offers delivery of grocery and essential items by dealership staff to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals.

Along with the recognition, Ally Financial will give $10,000 to the charity of Giles's choice. The other nominees will get $1,000 for their charities of choice.

Giles' introduction to the automotive industry began at age 11; he washed vehicles at his Dad's dealership in Denison, Texas, making 25 cents an hour. He earned an accounting degree from Texas A&M University in 1976 and took his early experiences at his father's dealership to become a sales manager at 24, and by the time he was 28 he established Giles Automotive Inc. with three dealerships in Lafayette, Louisiana, one in Opelousas, Louisiana, and one in El Paso, Texas.