NM State Opens CUSA Tournament Versus DBU

RUSTON, Louisiana (KVIA) -- The Aggies are set to play against the second seed Dallas Baptist in the first round of Conference USA Championship tournament on Wednesday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m. MT, in Ruston, La.

All-Conference Honors

Keith Jones II, Titus Dumitru and Steve Solorzano all earned Conference USA honors for their performance during the regular season. Jones was named first team All-Conference, Dumitru earned second team All-Conference and Solorzano was named to the All-Freshman team.

Jones had a stellar year for the Aggies as he posted a team leading .371 batting average. Jones recorded 67 total RBIs for the Aggies along with 79 hits and 17 home runs which all led the team and second in the conference. Dumitru was arguably the Aggies biggest breakout star for the Aggies as he recorded a .343 batting average just behind Jones in the team ranking. The freshman out of Las Cruces, N.M., Solorzano, posted a .343 batting average on 105 at-bats for the Aggies.

Versus Conference Foes

The Aggies have a team batting average of .302 against Conference USA opponents with Dumitru leading the way with a .375 batting average. The Aggies have recorded 186 runs on 253 hits. As a team the Aggies have hit 43 total home runs.

On the mound the Aggies have allowed 219 runs one 309 hits against conference foes. The Aggie arms have struck out 162 total batters on 204.2 innings pitched.

Keeping up with Jones

Keith Jones II had a stellar year for the Aggies, with a .371 batting average Jones is third in the conference. Jones has 79 hits on the season which puts him in second in the conference and top 50 in the nation.

With 67 runs, Jones leads Conference USA and 25th in the nation. Jones has recorded 67 RBIs, which is second in the conference and 29th in the nation. Jones has 155 total bases on the season which puts him 24th in the nation and first and in the conference. Jones also has 17 big flies on the season, putting him in second in CUSA.

Tournament Format

The Conference USA Championship Tournament is set up as a two-sided bracket with four teams on each side. It is a double elimination tournament. The Two winners of each side will face off against each other in a single game on Sunday, May 26.

The other three teams on the Aggies side of the bracket are DBU (2), WKU (3) and FIU (6). The Aggies being the seventh seed in the tournament will play against DBU in their first game of the tournament.

Across the Conference

Louisiana Tech, 18-6 DBU, 17-7 WKU, 15-9 Sam Houston, 13-11 Liberty, 11-13 FIU, 11-13 NM State, 10-14 MTSU, 8-16 Jax State, 5-19

UP NEXT:

This week the Aggies will compete for the CUSA title in the double elimination tournament starting at May 22, at 11:30 a.m. to Sunday, May 26. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball)