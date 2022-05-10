Hammon has Aces off to hot start with wins in first 2 games

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Becky Hammon’s first two games as a head coach in the WNBA went well for the former NBA assistant with the Las Vegas Aces winning both contests. Next up Hammon and the Aces is a trip to Washington to face a strong Mystics team led by Elena Delle Donne, who has played in just three games over the past two seasons. Hammon says defense will be the key to keeping the winning streak going. The Aces and Mystics are the top two teams in the AP power poll this week.