A first responder on the other side of an emergency after losing his family home to fire.

EL PASO, Texas — A first responder lost his dad to cancer and his family home to a fire within one month.

Carlos Alarcon Jr. was a volunteer firefighter for Fabens and Tornillo for 5 years. He took emergency management classes in High school, where he grew an interest in firefighting.

He became a first responder answering the call to emergencies; never did he think his family would be on the other side of that emergency.

Alarcon faced a few months of hardships.

In March Alarcon Jr. lost his father, Carlos Alarcon senior to cancer. With high medical bills, the Alarcon family removed the insurance from their home.

Alarcon’s family home became unliveable after a fire spread from their neighbor's home to theirs.

Alarcon lost his home and late father's car to the fire.