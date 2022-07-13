Significant water main break leaves several homes without water in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A water main break in west El Paso Wednesday has left several without water for a majority of the day.

An El Paso Water spokeswoman says they do not know how many households have been impacted, but it is a "significant impact." The break happened near Via Descanso and Ojo de Agua.

The spokeswoman said crews will be working all day and through the night to fix a 30-inch diameter pipe that broke. They expect the water to be restored as early as midnight.

El Paso water now has water buffaloes parked on the corners of Via Descanso and Ojo de Agua, and Via Descanso and Los Siglos, for El Pasoans to fill up water jugs to bring home with them.