Agent Casey Close sues radio host over Freeman allegation

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddy Freeman’s former agent and his company have sued a radio host for libel, alleging Doug Gottlieb falsely claimed Casey Close never informed the first baseman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer. Close and Excel Sports Management filed the suit in U.S. District Court, accusing Gottlieb of “false, disparaging and derogatory” comments in a tweet they claimed were made “in a grossly irresponsible manner.” Gottlieb is affiliated with Fox Sports, the Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports, according to the suit.