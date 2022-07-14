Water main break still affecting neighborhoods in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Many residents are still without water Thursday evening after a water main line broke near Ojo De Agua Drive and Via Descanso Ave in West El Paso on Wednesday morning.

According to El Paso Water, crews are still at the site working to repair the main line to get water running to households that haven't had any in nearly 40 hours.

ABC-7 spoke with some residents of the area who still haven't had water restored, and one man is outraged that the water hasn't been restored yet, as well as being frustrated with conflicting reports from El Paso Water.

Denise Parra, a spokeswoman for El Paso Water, told ABC-7 Thursday that water had been restored to areas including Franklin Hills, High Ridge, and Bear Ridge, but people living around these neighborhoods have told us that's not the case.

