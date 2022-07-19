Watch live: Gubernatorial candidate, Beto O’Rourke, kicks off campaign tour across Texas in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Candidate for governor of Texas, Beto O’Rourke is kicking off his 49-day statewide tour today.

O’Rourke’s first stop: El Paso, his hometown.

He is set to travel more than 5,600 miles. The candidate will be holding 70 events across 65 counties in the state, including small towns and big cities.

The "49-day Drive for Texas" will focus on, according to the O'Rourke campaign, “uniting Texans to overcoming Abbott’s extremism.”

According to his office, when O’Rourke was running for Texas senator, he visited all 254 counties in the state.

Last Friday, O’Rourke reported raising nearly $32 million during the first half of 2022, outraising Gov. Greg Abbott.

The kickoff starts at 6 p.m. at the Lowbrow Place at 1006 Texas Ave.