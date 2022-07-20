A Class On Harry Styles Is Coming To This Texas University

Students at a university in Texas will have the chance to study Harry Styles next spring as part of the first-ever college course dedicated to the British pop star. “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture,” will be available for honors students at Texas State University in Spring 2023.

The course will cover the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity. Digging into elements like gender and sexuality, race, and class, along with globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, and consumerism.

The course won’t focus on Styles’ private life, but it will dive into his art and activism as well as the literature, philosophy and music that has been acknowledged as influential to his career, along with as his gender-neutral beauty line, Pleasing.

The professor is a big fan of styles, no surprise there, but he says the celebrity element offers a sort of relevance that helps student better understand their world.

The course will count toward graduation requirements for honors studies, world or European history, international or European studies, popular culture studies and gender and women’s studies.