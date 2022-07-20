Emergence Health Network – Back to School Special
Emergence Health Network, through its Texas System of Care El Paso initiative, is committed to meeting the behavioral health needs of the children and adolescents in our El Paso community, along with multiple other local agencies committed to their care.
- Emergence Health Network – EHN provides a wide array of behavioral health and substance use treatment services for adults and children at multiple clinic locations throughout the city, to include 24-hour crisis services at our 1601 East Yandell location. Appointments 915-242-0555 Crisis Hotline 915-779-1800 https://emergencehealthnetwork.org
- El Paso Child Guidance Center - Offers a variety of educational classes, presentations, advocacy programs, and support groups for those personally affected and for the family members and loved ones of those with mental illnesses.
2701 E. Yandell Dr. El Paso, Texas 79903 (915) 562-1999
https://epcgc.org/
- Project Vida – Integrated behavioral health services
3607 Rivera Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 (915) 533-7057
https://www.pvida.net/
- El Paso Center for Children - Crisis intervention and counseling, short-term counseling for at risk youth and their families, emergency care (youth shelter), youth life skills, and parenting classes.
2200 N. Stevens Street, El Paso, TX 79930 (915) 565-8361
http://epccinc.org/
- Child Crisis Center - Home visitation, parent leadership, parent advisory committee, case management, basic needs support, resource and referral.
2100 N Stevens St. El Paso, TX 79930 (915) 562-7955
http://www.childcrisiselp.org/
- Big Brothers Big Sisters - Community-based mentoring and school-based mentoring
1724 Wyoming Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 (915) 544-4203
http://www.bbbsep.org/
- National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) - Offers a variety of educational classes, presentations, advocacy programs, and support groups for those personally affected and for the family members and loved ones of those with mental illnesses.
6044 Gateway Boulevard East, Suite 401 El Paso TX 79905 (915) 778-5726
https://namiep.org/
- Advocacy Center for the Children of El Paso- A nationally Accredited children’s Advocacy center. The first stop for children in El Paso county who are suspected victims of sexual and serious physical abuse and for the children who have witness a violent crime. The Advocacy Center for the Children of El Paso is a child-friendly specially equipped facility where children go for interviews, counseling, and intervention during investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases. All services are provided at no charge. 1100 E Cliff Dr., Bldg D El Paso TX 79902 915-545-5400 http://advocacycenterep.org/contact-us.php
- Children’s Grief Center of El Paso- Non profit organization that provides healing and hope in a safe and loving enviornemnet for grieving children, teens and their families folling the death of a loved one. By sharing their experiences and feelings in a peer support group, families learns that they are not alone and that there is hope for their future. 11625 Pellican, Ste. B El Paso. TX 79936 915-532-6004 laura@cgelpaso.org
- Borderland Rainbow Center- is to create a community space in which lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex (LGBTQI) people and their allies can heal, grow, and empower themselves and others. This substance-free space is governed and run according to ethically sound standards and research-based best practices for (LGBTQI) people and their allies. The BRC connects LGBTQI people to resources for improved physical and mental health, economic stability, legal rights, education, spiritual and cultural enrichment. 2714 Wyoming Ave El Paso TX 79903 915-263-4623 https://www.borderlandrainbow.org/