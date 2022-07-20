Emergence Health Network – Back to School Special

Emergence Health Network, through its Texas System of Care El Paso initiative, is committed to meeting the behavioral health needs of the children and adolescents in our El Paso community, along with multiple other local agencies committed to their care.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.