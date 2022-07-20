MLB All-Star Game wins night but draws record low ratings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015. The game in Los Angeles averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, a decline of 9.7% from last year’s contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EDT. The game was the most-watched program on television on Tuesday night and outdrew the other three all-star games that were played in February. The NFL’s Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million on ABC, followed by the NBA and NHL all-star games.

