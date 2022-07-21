Flying Horse Half Marathon returns to Sunland Park this November

EL PASO, Texas - Race El Paso is excited to announce the return of Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k & 5k Presented by the City of Sunland Park on November 5, 2022.

Founded in 2011 in Sunland Park, this running event has something for everyone in the family from walkers to avid runners. It offers 3 distances (half marathon, 10k and 5k), and starts and ends at Sunland Park Racetrack.

The City of Sunland Park has signed on as presenting sponsor, and the race will highlight running trails throughout the City.

“With the City of Sunland Park’s strong commitment to health and wellness, as well as new running trails, we know that runners throughout the region and beyond will enjoy this one,” said Gabriela Gallegos, founder of Race El Paso. “The Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k and 5k will be the first of many new events coming to our city in the near future."

"We are excited to partner with Race El Paso to support healthy communities and bring this race back to Sunland Park,” said Javier Perea, Mayor of the City of Sunland Park. 2022 also marks the return of the Workplace Race, a team challenge hosted at Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k & 5k. Teams of co-workers from organizations of all sizes can sign up to participate as a team and challenge other groups as well.

For area non-profit organizations Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k, 5k Presented by the City of Sunland Park offers the chance to be a non-profit partner and fund raise through Race for a Cause! Charity Program. Organizations can learn more and apply to become a partner by August 15 at http://raceelpaso.com/charity. Partner organizations will be announced on September 1. You can also visit http://raceelpaso.com now to register and get more information about the race.