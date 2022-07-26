WATCH LIVE: New Mexico Governor breaks ground on new State Veterans’ Home

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Six new state-of-the-art residences are coming to the New Mexico Sate Veterans' Home to replace facilities built in 1936 that haven't been updated since the 1980s.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham joined New Mexico veterans Tuesday to break ground on the new $60 million facility in Truth or Consequences.

“New Mexico is proud to be home to so many veterans who selflessly answered the call of duty, making sacrifices to protect our country and preserve the freedoms we enjoy today,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “I am proud to stand here today breaking ground on these state-of-the-art new facilities for New Mexico veterans and their spouses, delivering on a promise I made last year to improve the quality of life for the heroes who live here and ensure that they receive the best care in the highest quality facilities.”

The new residences will consist of six new homes with 12 private suites. Each resident will have a private room with a bedroom, a personal living area, and an accessible bathroom.

The first three homes will be completed in the fall of 2023. The other three homes will be finished by early 2024, according to the Governor's office.