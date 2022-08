BERLIN (AP) — Schalke has been given a rude welcome back to the Bundesliga with a 3-1 loss at Cologne where VAR decisions went against the promoted visitors. American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart team denied Leipzig a winning start to the league season by fighting back to draw 1-1. Naouirou Ahamada’s first goal for Stuttgart since joining from Juventus in 2020 earned the home team a point.

