Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building beds for the kids who need them the most

EL PASO, Texas - Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization working to make the lives of children in need a little more comfortable, one bed at a time.

"We'll be looking for people generally who can't afford a bed, a child sleeping on the floor, two children that are too big to sleep on a twin bed, trying to sleep on that at night," said Bruce Carter, president of the El Paso chapter.

Beds are made through large build events, where volunteers can help make these beds and Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for anyone in the community who's willing to lend a helping hand.

"If we're planning on building 10 beds and were planning on 20-30 volunteers, we'll shoot for 40 or 50 on hand and believe me if get more than that on hand, we'll find work for them to do," said Carter

The organization is spreading its reach into El Paso very soon and is planning on hosting their first build with the Borderland community by the end of September.

Anyone willing to volunteer does not to have previous construction experience, said Carter.

"Building these beds don't take any skills," Carter said, "The most we'd do is show anybody how to use a chop saw"

Carter says it takes just 40 minutes for one bed to made and the life of a child to be changed.

"And they got to climb on top of their own bed for the first time, the look on their face, the appreciation...that's what it's all about," said social media manager Steven Trapp.

For more information, you can check out their website linked here at shpbeds.org.