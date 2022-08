LONDON (AP) — Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has joined Everton from Lille after taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku. Everton says the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. British media reported the transfer fee is about $36 million. The Senegal-born Onana made his Belgium debut against the Netherlands in June. He says Belgium forward Lukaku who spent four years at Everton told him a lot about his new club.

