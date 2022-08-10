Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch women’s soccer coach Mark Parsons has left the job after the defending champion was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the European Championships. His departure was by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation which called results at the tournament “disappointing.” Parsons succeeded Sarina Wiegman who led the Netherlands to the European title on home soil in 2017 and repeated the feat with England last month. The federation said it will appoint a replacement soon as the team bids to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

