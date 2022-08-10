Matsuyama withdraws from Memphis with neck injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama is out of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He withdrew because of a neck injury, saying he is hopeful he can return later in the postseason. The first Japanese man to win a major championship, Matsuyama is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season. He goes into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 11 seed. With points counting four times as much in the postseason, he is sure to lose spots in the standings. But he should be in reasonable shape to make it to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake even if he can’t play next week.

