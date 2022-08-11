Food prices still sky high

CNN-

Food prices are still sky high. The cost of groceries soared 13% in a year. The largest annual increase since March of 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Eggs, flour, chicken, milk, ground beef, fruits, and veggies -common items on your grocery list- have all gotten more expensive. Some of the factors contributing to rising prices include higher cost for fuel and labor, a deadly avian flu in the U.S., a drought in Brazil, and the war in Ukraine.

Demand, however, continues to grow. People simply cannot stop buying food even at the high cost. Shoppers are opting for less expensive options like switching to chicken from beef.