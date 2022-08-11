OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey

Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially lead to the death of another employee. The new Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigations add to a probe already underway following the death of a third worker during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within the past month and were employed at company facilities in New Jersey. An Amazon spokesperson said its cooperating with OSHA in the investigations. The spokesperson says the death of the worker who died on Prime Day was related to a personal medical condition and not work related.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.