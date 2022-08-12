Barcelona sells more assets as it hopes to register players

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has sold off even more of its club assets in the hopes of meeting the Spanish league’s financial rules so Robert Lewandowski and its other signings can play in the season opener. Barcelona says that it has agreed to sell 24.5% of its Barça Studios production hub for 100 million euros ($103 million). All told, the heavily indebted Catalan club has earned some 870 million euros ($895 million) after selling parts of its production hub and Spanish league television rights. But it has yet to register new players one day before Barcelona opens its season against Rayo Vallecano. The new injection of cash should help its financial standings with the league and increase the chances that Lewandowski and six other players will be able to play in the competition.

