Texas Rescue Patrol offering Borderland teams the chance to become a cadet

Local teens are getting hands-on experience, and the skills that could help them save lives.

"Not many 13 years are out there working on the ambulance or out there working brush fires, so this is absolutely a unique opportunity," said Parker Redmond, who volunteered during his summer vacation.

Parker Redmond is cadet for the Texas Rescue Patrol and he just spent his summer here in the borderland, far away from his home city of Fort Worth.

Parker and his fellow cadets got to go through real-life training that could help them get a jump start as a first responder, according to Texas Rescue Patrol Chief Jamil Mountran.

"They'll be allowed to go on ride-alongs with us, they'll be allowed to participate in trainings, we'll be able to provide guidance and try to guide them into emergency medical services," said Mountran.

Parker said that besides training...he got to make some great relationships with first responders from stations across our area.

"When you're working, you're working, when you're on a call you're on a call. But when you're at the station, everyone's cool with each other and you're still learning," said Parker.

This program is for anyone aged 13 to 17...and Parker says he absolutely recommends this program to anyone old enough to participate.

Chief Mountran tells ABC-7 that this last class of cadets had 6 participants, but he's hoping to get that number up to 15, you can learn more about the program by emailing feedback@texas.management