Tromp’s 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Braves over Marlins in Game 1

MIAMI (AP) — Chadwick Tromp doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs in his first major league action of the season, leading the Atlanta Braves over the Miami Marlins 5-2 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Matt Olson homered and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Robbie Grossman had two hits each as the Braves won their fourth straight. The Marlins have lost 11 of 12 at home and scored 21 runs total through their first 11 games in August. The 27-year-old Tromp played 33 games for San Francisco in the past two seasons. The Braves claimed the catcher off waivers last September.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.