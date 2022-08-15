ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso proposed property tax rate
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso will vote to approve a property tax rate for the next fiscal year within the next few days.
ABC-7 Xtra breaks down where your money's going.
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso will vote to approve a property tax rate for the next fiscal year within the next few days.
ABC-7 Xtra breaks down where your money's going.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.