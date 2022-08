The Federal Aviation Administration says it is reducing flights in the area around New York City because of lack of staffing. The agency says departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours Monday at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports. The FAA says passengers should check with their airline for information about particular flights.

By The Associated Press

