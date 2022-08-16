Canutillo ISD preparing to ask the school board to call for bond election

EL PASO, Texas - Canutillo ISD gearing up to request that the school board calls for bond election to be placed on the ballots this November.

The proposals inside the bond include topics are based on growth, equity, facilities, safety and security and school programming, according to Cantuillo ISD .

One of the largest proposals is the proposal to relocate Jose J Alderete Middle School to a location across the freeway. The zip code of the relocation would be 79911, located in the Cimarron area, according to Reveles.

The bond would have what Reveles referred to as a "somewhat of a tax increase" and he estimates it would be about $5 per month for Canutillo homes.

The proposal meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22nd at the Canutillo ISD headquarters, and the public is invited to attend.