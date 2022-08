COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could be on the cusp of returning to the upper echelon of the SEC. Coach Eli Drinkwitz has finally had a normal year to implement his schemes after inheriting the Tigers amid the pandemic. Te schedule is relatively favorable. And perhaps the best recruiting class in school history has arrived on campus. The Tigers open the season Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.