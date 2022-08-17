Schools Are Looking in Unusual Places to Deal With Teacher Shortage

Students are heading back-to-school but not all teachers are.

Nationwide, school districts are dealing with what many administrators are calling the toughest teacher recruiting season they have ever experienced. Schools are racing to fill classroom openings with qualified educators as the school year begins, with many holding out hope that they won’t have to resort to long-term substitutes, cutting classes or increasing class sizes.

The U.S. Education Secretary says schools are on the "doorstep of a crisis."

Some Florida schools are so desperate, the governor wants to recruit military veterans and others who don't have education degrees to teach. Bus drivers can be hard to hire these days too.

So, why are educators leaving the field?

Some experts cite Covid-19 while others cite diminished control as lesson content becomes politicized. Some surveys show that teachers have reported feeling worse in the pandemic. They report feeling higher levels of stress, and higher levels of burnout.

Education is also a demanding field with comparatively low pay. The Economic Policy Institute says, last year, public school teachers made almost 24% less than other college graduates.

Some educators say they feel a lack of respect and appreciation.