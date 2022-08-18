Family of Walmart shooting victim must now communicate through private attorney

EL PASO, Texas -- The family of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Hoffman must now communicate through a private attorney with anything having to do with the case.

409th district court judge Sam Medrano issued an order today requiring the Hoffmans to work with lawyer Justin B. Underwood.

The Hoffman's surviving family are his widow, Rosa Maria Valdez Garcia, and his sons, Thomas and Alexander Wilhem Hoffman. The family has garnered attention recently because of a string of emails that were sent to El Paso news outlets claiming that an interview we brought to you on ABC-7 violated the gag order placed on the case -- it did not.

At issue was an interview with attorney Amanda Enriquez, who worked the Walmart shooting case through the previous district attorney. The court's gag order only applies to attorneys currently tied to the case, witnesses, and investigators.

The court had a status hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, but Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox asked for the court to postpone it, which the judge agreed to.