Swimply pool rentals

The sharing economy lets you rent stranger's homes when you're vacationing and it also lets you jump into other people's cars when you need a ride.

Now you can dive into a stranger's pool using the Swimply app. It's very similar to Air BNB but it's strictly for pools.

Swimply gained traction during the pandemic as people looked for safe ways to socialize outdoors. Hosts are able to set their own rates and give Swimply a 15% cut of the profits.

Amid success, Swimply faces regulatory hurdles as well as liability and safety concerns. In June, a child drowned in what the company's CEO called the first drowning incidents at a Swimply reserved pool.