Giants first-round pick Thibodeaux sprains MCL in right knee

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained the MCL in his right knee in the preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that No. 5 overall pick in the draft was being listed as day to day and he hopes to have him back on the field as soon as possible. Fellow rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers, the team’s sixth-round pick, product tore the ACL in his left knee in the third quarter of the 25-22 win. Placekicker Graham Gano sustained a concussion in the game.

